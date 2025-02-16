Earl Spencer's estranged wife bids farewell to Althorp after 13 years: 'quiet relief'

Karen Spencer departs Althorp, embracing a fresh start after her split from Earl Spencer

Karen Spencer, Countess Spencer, has officially left Althorp, marking the end of her 13-year chapter at the historic estate she once called home.

The Canadian-born social entrepreneur, who married Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, in 2011, had taken an active role in the restoration of the grand property—best known as Princess Diana’s childhood home and final resting place.

However, her tenure at Althorp was not without its challenges.

Following the couple’s June 2024 divorce announcement—amid reports of the Earl’s romance with archaeologist Professor Cat Jarman—Lady Spencer, 52, revealed on Instagram that she had relocated.

Sharing a snapshot of her beloved sheep, Lucky and Minty, she wrote, 'Well… at long last, three weeks ago, we finally moved into our temporary new home.'

While Karen embraces a fresh start, whispers from inside the estate suggest that her departure has been met with quiet relief from Althorp staff, who reportedly found her tenure at the 500-year-old residence to be a turbulent one, reported Mirror.

With Althorp entering a new era, all eyes are on what comes next for both the estate and the former countess as she embarks on life beyond its grand gates.