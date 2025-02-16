Drake back to spotlight as feud with Kendrick Lamar intensifies

Drake, American chart-topping music sensation who is currently facing back and forth heated legal feud with Kendrick Lamar, is now set to make history once again by headlining all three days of one of the UK’s biggest music festivals.

The Canadian rapper, known for hits like Hotline Bling and God’s Plan, is set to take the center stage for an entire weekend, giving fans an experience to remember.

The rapper is returning to UK for the first time in six years, performing for fans at London’s Finsbury Park.

The big North London festival is set to win hearts on July 11, July 12, and July 13.

Drake, who is best known for his hit One Dance, will take the main stage every night to celebrate festival’s 20th anniversary.

He will be joining the lineup are top artists Burna Boy, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Summer Walker, and Vybz Kartel, who will each perform full sets over the weekend.

According to The Sun: "It's been months in the making and initially no one thought they could pull it off, but Drake is all signed on to headline all three days of Wireless."

"Bosses are naturally overjoyed and expect tickets to sell out in record time."

They continued, "Exact set lists are still to be worked out but one idea that has been passed about is that Drake will perform some of his albums in full for the first time."

Drake and Kendrick Lamar, who once collaborated, have been at each other's throats for years now, taking jabs at each other. The both rappers started off on the same page but now their rivalry has turned into a biggest mess.