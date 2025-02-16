Bridget Jones star gets honest about James Bond role

Bridget Jones star Leo Woodall has recently admitted he would love to take on James Bond role.

In a new interview with Variety, Leo, who is currently starring Mad About The Boy alongside Rene Zellweger, responded to a question about the role of 007.

To which, The White Lotus actor replied, “Every British actor’s getting that!”

“That call hasn’t come yet,” continued the 28-year-old.

However, Leo told the outlet that he would do Bond.

“I’d love to do something like that,” he said.

The One Day actor added, “It doesn’t need to be saving the world, but I want to beat up some bad guys, you know?”

After Daniel Craig’s retirement from the role, the finding of next James Bond has been the hot topics for the makers.

Earlier, Aaron Taylor-Johnson was first rumoured for the role in January 2023 after it was reported that producer Barbara Broccoli was not impressed by a screen test with the actor.

Meanwhile, the former Bond stars including Pierce Brosnan and George Lazenby all showed their support for the Aaronm saying they believe he could be the right one for the role.

Other rumoured names for the Bond included Idris Elba, Regé-Jean Page, Cillian Murphy, James Norton, Henry Cavill and Tom Hardy.