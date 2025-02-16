Princess Anne honoured with new title after performing key royal task

Princess Anne received a delightful title after she performed a key royal task assigned by King Charles.

For the unversed, Princess Royal, who recently admitted to not having any memory of her tragic horse incident, visited Helen Atkin Group in Buxton, a riding therapy for disabled children and adults.

The Princess is serving as President of Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA), which is committed to providing life-changing riding therapy for people of all ages.

The Palace released a delightful video of Anne meeting the volunteers and riders at a place which is close to her heart as a horse rider.

As per the statement, "This year marks 40 years of The Princess Royal serving as President of the national RDA. As part of her ongoing support, Her Royal Highness visited the Helen Atkin Group in Buxton, where she met volunteers and riders."

"During the visit, The Princess enjoyed a riding display set to music from The Greatest Showman, presented rosettes to riders, and awarded dedicated volunteers with long-service certificates. Even the beloved horses and ponies - Cracker, Big Daisy, and Floyd - were recognised with rosettes!"

As Princess Royal performed royal duty, fans were quickly rushed to the comments section to praise Anne's bravery and determination. Notably, a fan dubbed her a "gem" of the royal family.

One well-wisher commented, "So beautiful and very heartwarming! Thank you for sharing this. So wonderful to see uplifting content like this. The Princess Royal is a gem."