Charli xcx gets delightful reaction from Nicole Kidman after sweet tribute

Nicole Kidman reacts to Charli XCX wearing a shirt with her face on it

Nicole Kidman was thrilled to see Charli XCX's sartorial nod for her.

In an Instagram Story, the Babygirl actress shared a screenshot from one of the Speed Drive crooner's TikTok videos in which Charli wore a T-shirt featuring three photos of Nicole with the word "NICOLE" emblazoned across it.

Nicole captioned the story, "Looks like I need to get myself a #brat shirt now @charli_xcx."

The 360 singer uploaded two TikToks in which she spoke candidly about performing at Laneway Festival in Australia alongside Clairo.

She also revealed that Clairo's music had inspired her to try out an acoustic album, in contrast to her recent pop Grammy-winning album BRAT.

This is not the first time Charli and Nicole have supported each other.

Previously, the Official hitmaker had candidly spoken about her love for the Oscar winning-actress’ films, particularly To Die For.

Last year, Charli hosted a film event which portrayed some of her inspiration for BRAT. She shared that Nicole's character in the film, Suzanne Stone, was the inspiration behind hit album.

"All of these films in some way link to the world of BRAT. Whether it’s Suzanne Stone’s extreme desire for attention in To Die For or the story of rivalry and lust between musicians in The Velvet Goldmine there are things in there that directly link to the energy of BRAT."

Recently, as per Deadline, Charli is walking Nicole's footsteps as she has been cast in the upcoming drama thriller, The Gallerist, alongside Natalie Portman, Jenna Ortega, Sterling K. Brown and more.