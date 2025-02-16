Prince Harry set for major blow upon US return as new details emerge

Prince Harry set for major blow upon US return

Prince Harry may have trouble waiting for him once he gets back home after wrapping the Invictus Games in Canada.

The Duke of Sussex, who is continuing with the events after Meghan Markle went back to California after few days to their children, has found himself embroiled in a new legal battle concerning his US visa.

The Heritage Foundation had filed the case in 2020 against the Department of Homeland Security over claims that Harry, despite his admission of drug usage, received special treatment over his US immigration application.

While a federal judge had passed a judgement in favour of Harry, the case was reopened after Donald Trump was inaugurated as the US president in January.

This time, Judge Carl Nichols had warned Harry that the application could disclosed. Court documents reveal that the date for the hearing is set for Thursday, February 20, for the US government to state which legal documents related to the case can be disclosed.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is continuing to cheer on the participants at the Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler. The adaptive sporting event will be wrapping with a closing ceremony on Sunday, February 16th, 2025.

It remains to be seen if Meghan will be making an appearance for the major event.