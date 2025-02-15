Taylor Swift stays no-show at BFF’s birthday party after Super Bowl blow

Taylor Swift stays out of public eye after Travis Kelce’s big loss

Taylor Swift has been laying low since the Chiefs lost the Super Bowl and now she decided to opt out of her close pal’s birthday bash.

The 35-year-old pop superstar was notably missing from Danielle Haim’s star-studded party, at New York City hot spot Joyface on Thursday, February 13th.

Danielle’s birthday party included many celebrities, including her sisters and bandmates, Este Haim, Alana Haim, and Ice Spice, Zoë Kravitz, Shailene Woodley and Cara Delevingne.

Anya Taylor-Joy and her husband, Malcolm McRae, as well as Addison Rae, Emily Ratajkowski, Ziwe, Ayo Edebiri, Aziz Ansari, Sasha Baron Cohen, Noah Centineo, Darren Criss and Evan Mock, also stepped out to celebrate the birthday girl.

This comes after the Haim sisters joined the Anti-Hero hitmaker at the stands to watch Travis Kelce play against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Swift’s pals accompanied her in watching the sad turn of events as the Chiefs faced a devastating defeat.

Although it’s not confirmed if the 14-time-Grammy winner skipped the party because of the game last weekend, a source previously shared that the couple has decided to take a break from the public eye.