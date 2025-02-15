Sarah Ferguson shares powerful message of hope at US cancer event

Sarah Ferguson recently attended a Cancer Alliance event in Florida, where she played a key role in supporting cancer patients and their families in Palm Beach County.
The Duchess of York, who has battled both breast and skin cancer, was invited as a keynote speaker at the 2025 Shop The Day Away Luncheon, where she shared her journey and message of resilience.
Expressing her gratitude on Instagram, Sarah described the event as a "privilege," highlighting the strength and unity of the community.
She wrote, "Together, we continue to champion hope," emphasizing the importance of solidarity in the fight against cancer.
Her Florida visit followed a stop in New York, where she shared a glimpse of the city skyline, including the Empire State Building.
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles' personal statement
Taylor Swift stays out of public eye after Travis Kelce’s big loss
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s intense PDA steals spotlight at Invictus Games
Bollywood Star Priyanka Chopra shares rare glimpse of her relationship with husband Nick Jonas
Lorne Michaels opens up about Taylor Swift's request to kill 'SNL' sketch
Princess Kate's strategic shift in fashion choices is seen as a deliberate move