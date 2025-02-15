Sarah Ferguson shares powerful message of hope at US cancer event

Sarah Ferguson recently attended a Cancer Alliance event in Florida, where she played a key role in supporting cancer patients and their families in Palm Beach County.



The Duchess of York, who has battled both breast and skin cancer, was invited as a keynote speaker at the 2025 Shop The Day Away Luncheon, where she shared her journey and message of resilience.

Expressing her gratitude on Instagram, Sarah described the event as a "privilege," highlighting the strength and unity of the community.

She wrote, "Together, we continue to champion hope," emphasizing the importance of solidarity in the fight against cancer.

Her Florida visit followed a stop in New York, where she shared a glimpse of the city skyline, including the Empire State Building.



