Miley Cyrus declares love for new actor after Liam Hemsworth divorce

In addition to 'Flowers' rendition, Miley Cyrus sings sings 'Crazy Little Thing Called Love' with Brittany

Miley Cyrus seemingly confessed her new love on Valentine’s Day, four years after her divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

On Friday, February 14, the three-time Grammy winner treated the audience with power-packed performances during SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert.

Kicking off her gig at the multi-hour celebratory event, she performed Crazy Little Thing Called Love by Queens with Brittany Howard as well as her Grammy-winning chart-topping song Flowers.

But what made headlines at her Saturday Night Live concert was her shout-out to Ant-Man star Paul Rudd.

During her Flowers rendition, the Hannah Montanna star called out the actor in the audience, boldly declaring her love for him, "I love you Paul Rudd."

When the camera panned toward the actor after Cyrus’s confession, Rudd, 55, appeared to be touched with the unexpected mention.

For the unversed, the Cluless actor has been happily married since 2003 to Julie Yaeger.

As for Cyrus, she finalised her divorce with The Hunger Games star in 2020. The former couple tied the knot in December 2018, and after less than a year, the two broke up in August 2019.

Three years after her divorce from Hemsworth, 35, Miley, 32, released Flowers, her record-breaking song about her freedom.