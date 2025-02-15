Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani exchange heartfelt confessions

Blake Shelton never hesitates to show his love for his beloved wife, Gwen Stefani.

Tuning in to the Valentine’s Day celebrations, the Country singer took to his Instagram account to pen a lovely note for Just a Girl songstress.

"Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever Valentine.. I love you @gwenstefani!!!!!" he wrote in the caption of an adorable snapshot of the couple, who will mark four years of marriage in July.

The photo featured the Austin hitmaker embracing Stefani, 55, from behind as they both flashed a fresh and bright smile.

Reciprocating with love, The Voice judge commented under the photo, writing, "Love my husband x," with a row of red heart emojis.

In addition, the lead vocalist of the No Doubt band posted her own lovely confession on her social media account.

She shared a video compilation featuring her and her husband throughout their decade-long relationship and some pictures and videos from their 2021 wedding with a minimal caption that read, "my forever valentine [blooming heart emoji] @blakeshelton !! gx."

For the unversed, Shelton and Stefani first met on The Voice in 2014 and officially starting to date the following year. However, the couple only tied the knot in 2021.