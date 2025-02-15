Harry Styles to mark his BIG comeback soon?

Harry Styles gave first proper public appearance at Liam Payne's funeral in two years

Harry Styles has been distant from the limelight for quite a while, but fans are hoping that he might return soon.

After the completion of his record-breaking 'Love on Tour' music trip in 2022, he chose to keep a low profile.

The only major appearance that Harry gave was on his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne’s funeral on November 20, 2024.

The Watermelon Sugar vocalist did not even appear for the 2025 Grammy Awards that took place last month, which made fans disappointed and sad.

But reportedly, the 31-year-old is busy working on his fourth studio album. He started working on the album last year in March.

Therefore, there is a high chance that the Grammy Award winner might make his big comeback soon.

Meanwhile, an insider told the Life & Style how the English singer has been spending his current time.

"Harry's been doing his own thing, roaming around London and Rome, taking in soccer matches, golf tournaments, and fashion shows”, said the source.

Moreover, the informant claimed that ‘Harry is channelling his energy into his lifestyle brand, 'Pleasing', collaborating with JW Anderson on an upcoming project he's ‘really excited about.’

Harry's last music tour ended with his emotional farewell in Italy. The tour consisted of 169 gigs in total that gave the singer quite a good break.