Prince Harry makes first statement after Meghan Markle Valentine's wish

Prince Harry shared a meaningful message as he continued his mission at the Invictus Games while his better half Meghan Markle paid him a heartfelt tribute on Valentine's Day.

The Duke of Sussex's spokesperson released details about his sixth-day activities at the games on the official website of Sussex.com.

According to the statement, the sixth day "featured fierce competition in wheelchair rugby, one of the most physically demanding sports on the adaptive sports circuit."

"The intensity was palpable as competitors gave their all in the wheelchair rugby pools, with Team France achieving a remarkable victory, Team UK securing silver, and Team US earning bronze."

Moreover, Harry's team opened up about adaptive sports, including wheelchair rugby, which aims to provide individuals with disabilities the opportunity to challenge themselves physically and mentally.

"These sports offer pathways to recovery and rehabilitation, while also building community and empowerment among those who have served in the military or face daily challenges due to disability."

Notably, the former working royal's statement came after Meghan released a heartfelt, unseen photo of her and Harry with a sweet caption on Valentine's Day.