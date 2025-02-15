Justin Bieber finds solace outside home?

Justin Bieber’s recent unusual appearances spark concerns during marriage woes with Hailey

Justin Bieber appears to step out of his home to get some mental peace amid marriage turmoil with his wife Hailey Bieber, following Sean Diddy drama.

The Baby hitmaker has made multiple appearances over the past few weeks in his signature laid back and edgy style.

Bieber is seen on the streets of LA and New York City in “dressing gown” and large size footwear as the father of one is reported to be visiting spas lately.

The most recent spas sighting of the 30-year-old came Monday, February 10, when the Anyone crooner visited The Spa at The West Hollywood Edition.

The Canadian singer was pictured outside Wall Street Bath & Spa 88 in Chinatown donning a white zip-up hoodie.

In another unusual appearance, Bieber appeared in Tribeca January 30 wearing unbuttoned black jacket revealing bare chest and tattoo on his stomach.

On January, 26, the singer could be spotted in Voda Spa in West Hollywood, California, where his spa session prevailed for almost two hours.

The first spa session came January 21 when Bieber could be seen exiting a spa in Aspen, Colo. sporting oversized outerwear.

For the unversed, the appearances have come in the middle of speculations that the couple is having dark clouds hovering them in their marriage.