Justin Bieber shares cute photo booth pictures with wife Hailey on Valentine’s Day

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber on Valentine's Day

Justin Bieber celebrated Valentine's Day with wife Hailey in a very cute way.

The couple embraced the spirit of Valentine’s Day, sharing a glimpse of their love with fans.

The Grammy-winning singer, 30, marked the occasion by posting a series of photo booth snapshots featuring himself and Hailey, 28, in playful and affectionate poses.

Some snaps captured the couple making goofy faces, while others showed them smiling and cuddling. In the photos, Justin sported a blue zip-up jacket and a beanie-style hat, while Hailey stayed cozy in a black coat.

“Happy Valentine’s Day from the Biebers,” Justin captioned the post.

Last year, Hailey celebrated the romantic holiday with an Instagram photo carousel, filled with red-themed aesthetic shots.

Her post featured an outfit picture of her in a cherry-colored cardigan and mini skirt, as well as a snapshot of her wearing an In-N-Out Burger hat while rocking a leopard fur coat.

The Rhode Beauty founder also shared several heartwarming images of herself and Justin on her Instagram Stories, highlighting their strong bond.

The couple has been married since 2018, initially tying the knot in a civil courthouse ceremony before hosting a larger wedding in South Carolina the following year.

They exchanged vows and Tiffany & Co. wedding bands, with Hailey donning three custom bridal gowns for the occasion. She walked down the aisle in an off-the-shoulder gown designed by the late Virgil Abloh, later changing into a silk halter dress by Ralph & Russo for the reception, followed by a Vera Wang gown.

In August 2024, Hailey and Justin welcomed their first child, a son named Jack Blues Bieber, adding a new chapter to their love story.