Robert Pattinson’s method acting process upset loved ones: Here’s why

Robert Pattinson has recently opened up about method acting habit that annoys his loved ones.

While speaking to People at the Mickey 17 world premiere in London on February 13, the Twilight star explained why his preparation for a movie role frustrated his family and friends.

“I do a lot of wandering around kind of practicing stuff rather than practicing new characters, which annoys everyone around me,” said the 39-year-old.

The Damsel actor recalled his friends would sometime ask questions like, “Why do you speak like a taxi driver in a German accent?”

Reflecting on his Mickey 17 role, Robert told the outlet that the movie was “one of the nicest, easiest shoots I've ever done in my life”.

“I think it was really complicated for everybody else but it's easy for me,” mentioned The Lighthouse actor.

Earlier, speaking at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April 2024, Robert praised Mickey 17 director Bong Joon Ho, revealing he’s been “the biggest fan of Bong for many, many years and he's my hero,” per Entertainment Weekly.

“I got sent the script; I was told, 'You're gonna love the script, but the part is impossible,” recalled the actor.

Robert added, “That was very, very exciting to me. I thought it was the most unusual, bizarre, funny script.”