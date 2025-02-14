Kim Kardashian watches out for Kids amid Kanye West, Bianca Censori drama

Kim Kardashian shares thoughts on parenthood amid Kanye West, Bianca Censori drama

Kim Kardashian is finally breaking silence on Kanye West’s former wife Bianca Censori’s sheer dressing at the Grammys as she is adamant to set non-negotiable rules regarding the upbringing of her children.

The SKIMS founder, who has been co-parenting her children with Kanye after they filed for divorce in 2021, has reportedly taken firm steps to ensure their well-being.

During an exclusive interview with InTouch Weekly, a source opened up about how the mother-of-four has set boundaries for her children despite their father’s relationship with other women.

Although Kim Kardashian has never had issues with Bianca Censori, she does have concerns about her children.

According to the outlet, Kim has said that there must be “no nudity in front of the kids.”

The insider further went on to add, “She wants them to stay on the same schedule they have at home.”

As a strict mother, the 44-year-old has established rules regarding her kids’ diet, bedtime, and screen time.

For the unversed, Kim and Kanye were married for seven years before he tied the knot with Censori just a month later.