Austin Butler finally finds new love months after split from Kaia Gerber

Real reason behind Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber breakup revealed

Austin Butler has recently found new love after her split from Kaia Gerber.

A source spilled to Daily Express US that the Elvis actor has reportedly been linked to a woman named Alice, whom he met while filming Caught Stealing in New York.

The insider revealed that Austin started following Alice on Instagram account since August 2024.

“They exchanged contacts and are still close,” remarked a source.

The insider told the outlet that after his breakup from Kaia, the Dune actor “sought peace with someone outside Hollywood”.

“He wants a quieter, more serious life now,” noted an insider following his split from Kaia, who also started a new chapter of her life with actor Lewis Pullman.

Austin and Kaia ended their three-year relationship in late 2024 and real reason behind their breakup was their different mindset.

“There was nothing normal about Austin and Kaia’s relationship because of the trajectory he’s on and the insane amount of attention he attracts wherever he goes,” explained the source while speaking to Life & Style magazine.

Another insider told the outlet, “Even though Kaia is from a famous family, she can blend in and be anonymous when she wants to, but that’s been impossible for Austin since he made Elvis three years ago.”

The source pointed out that Austin “loves a good time and can drink anybody he knows under the table, but It was also a culture clash”.

“Austin comes from a different world than Kaia and everybody could see that,” added an insider.