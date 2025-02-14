Kanye West breaks silence after news of divorce from Bianca Censori

Kanye West bares his true feelings amid news of divorce from Bianca Censori after Grammys

Kanye West has continued to stay in the headlines after the Bianca Censori’s Grammys stunt.

The American rapper created buzz by urging her wife to ‘make a scene’ at Grammys followed by his social media anti-semitic rant.

Then came the news of divorce, exclusively reported by Daily Mail, between the controversial couple as reportedly the Australian model has had enough of North West’s father.

Kim Kardashian’ ex-husband shared a cryptic post on social media just an hour after the news of their separation broke.

He shared the definition of the word “coercion” and captioned the post: “is the coercion”.

“Coercion is the act of forcing someone to do something against their will through threats or intimidation,” the post read.

“It can involve physical harm, psychological abuse, extortion, blackmail or sexual assault.”

The post, however, got deleted a few minutes later.

For the unversed, the Yeezy founder has recently bore the brunt of his anti-semitic social media rant.

Kanye West earlier got dropped by talent agency, sued by former Yeezy employee, website shut down, and deactivated X account (which has been restored now).