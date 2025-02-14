Prince Harry drops new bombshell in exclusive interview

Prince Harry has revealed the truth about his major decision as he continued to support the Invictus Games during his presence in Canada.

The Duke of Sussex dropped a real bomb as he revealed his wish about the games, which he launched in 2o14 as working royal for service members and veterans in London.

In an exclusive chat, Harry explained what he hopes most for Invictus and why "we will keep it going."

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, the father-of-two shared: "I wish that we could close this down because there wasn’t a need for it, but as long as there’s a need for it, we will keep it going."

Referring to Invictus' next edition in Birmingham in 2027, King Charles III's youngest son went on saying: "I know the U.K. is looking forward to having the Games back, to where it started, in just over a couple years."

Making last year Invictus' tenth anniversary, the Duke said: "It’s amazing how after 10 years that we’re still doing this, that we still need to do this. We will continue the Games for as long as it's needed, and the need is increasing, rather than reducing."

Prince Harry also vows to mark the milestone with return to the UK, saying: "So the fact that there will be a full cycle back in 2027 back to the UK is a place that I never thought we would be."