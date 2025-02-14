Dua Lipa heartbroken over her beloved’s passing

Dua Lipa is mourning the death of one of her suitors.

On Wednesday, February 12, the Levitating singer took to her official X (formerly Twitter) account to break her silence on Duolingo Owl’s death.

"Til’ death duo part," she penned a brief caption with a broken heart red emoji, expressing grief with a befitting response.

The One Kiss songstress’ post dedicated to the green bird came after the language learning app announced the devastating news on Tuesday, February 11, that its mascot has died.

"Authorities are currently investigating his cause of death, and we are cooperating fully. Tbh, he probably died waiting for you to do your lesson, but what do we know," a statement from the app’s official social media accounts read.

Given the owl’s love, which he has shown for the pop star over the years, the statement concluded with a hilarious twist.

"We appreciate you respecting Dua Lipa’s privacy at this time," they wrote in the official statement.

As for the reason for his death, E! News reported that the mascot was fatally hit by a Tesla cyber truck.

For the unversed, the app never collaborated with the New Rules hitmaker. However, their mascot has made several moves to get Lipa’s attention.

The company previously described the Albanian singer as Duo‘s unrequited love. Moreover, the owl once proposed to the singer.