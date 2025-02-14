King Charles defies expectations, greets protesters and well-wishers

King Charles showed unwavering confidence during a royal walkabout in Middlesbrough, confronting a small group of anti-monarchist protesters head-on.

The King and Queen Camilla had spent the day engaging in various activities in the Teesside city, concluding with a 20-minute walkabout in the town.

As they mingled with the crowd, shaking hands and greeting well-wishers, a small group of republican campaigners stood out, holding anti-monarchist flags.

Undeterred, King Charles approached the protesters, continuing to shake hands with supporters in front of them, earning applause and cheers from the crowd.

The King's decision to walk directly up to them and face them head-on, delighted the crowd, as per the Mirror people said: "I had been waiting here since 11am [three hours] to see him and then that lot [Republic] turned up behind me and started waving their flags.

"Everyone has a right to their opinion but I do think they could have picked a better time and place and we didn’t think the King would come near us.

"But he did! And we got to say hello. He’s a remarkable man, he really is. We have a lot of admiration for him."

According to the outlet, the King also made a centenarian's day during the walkabout by giving her a memorable 100th birthday.

The King leaned down to shake one's hand after introducing her, who had been waiting eagerly to see him. He said: "A very, very happy birthday. Here’s a card from both of us."

He touched Queen Camilla’s shoulder, and repeated: "From both of us," as the Queen said: "A very happy birthday."

The King climbed into his waiting State Bentley with the Queen after he had gone down the queue, but the car had only gone a few yards when the King ordered his driver to halt.

To thunderous applause, the royal couple then exited once again and insisted on shaking hands all the way to the end of the street.

"We thought we wouldn’t get the chance and that maybe his car would slow down and he would wave out of the window," added another.

"We couldn’t believe it when they got out. He came up to me and asked me how I was.

"Given everything he has been through I couldn’t believe it. How kind. I asked him how he was feeling and he said he was doing well."