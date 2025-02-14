Christina Ricci believes in ghosts after spine-chilling experience on set

Christina Ricci, after a deadly encounter, thinks that ghosts exist.

The actress stated this week that she has at least adequate precautions to take when filming in a shuttered mental institution.

“I always say about a lot of things that I don’t know, so I’m open to it,” Ricci said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I don’t have any personal experience, but … I’ve had a few things that either were manifestations of my anxiety or were ghosts.”

"It's this whole compound," Ricci remarked when Clarkson asked the Yellowjackets star to elaborate, adding that she had worked on multiple projects that were shot in a former "mental asylum" in Vancouver.

"And anytime you shoot there, there's like five other productions also shooting there."

In addition to returning for Yellowjackets, Ricci used the location to film scenes from 2001's Prozac Nation.

In the former, Ricci said she “had left something upstairs where we’d been shooting, which is supposed to be a hospital room with beds and all that stuff … big room, lots of beds.”

During a lunch break, Ricci went into the set alone and claimed to have heard footsteps as she walked back down a staircase.

“I was like, was that actually my ears? Was that in my brain? And I couldn’t tell. Then as I turned, and went to come down, I saw just black shoes coming down.”

Ricci said she wasn’t sure what she saw, but “I just went forward and walked.”

In her role on Yellowjackets, Ricci portrays the elder Misty Quigley, who works in a nursing home. Reflecting on her experience with Prozac Nation, she believes in ghosts and has stated that when she's alone in a hallway, she asserts, “Don’t mess with me. I know you’re here. Leave me alone. I am here for work.”