Meghan Markle's engagement ring gets another update — what it really means

The Duchess of Sussex makes another change to the stunning sparkler

Meghan Markle has made yet another change to her engagement ring, and royal watchers are taking notice.

Fans spotted the latest update in the trailer for her upcoming Netflix series With Love, Meghan and during her recent appearances at the Invictus Games. The centre diamond, originally a cushion cut, has now been replaced with a square emerald cut — marking the fourth major update to the ring since Prince Harry first proposed in 2017.

Jewelry expert Neil Dutta believes these changes reflect Meghan’s personal evolution. “This is a significant departure from the original cushion-cut diamond, reflecting a more contemporary aesthetic,” he explained.

Emerald-cut diamonds are known for their sleek, elongated shape, often symbolising confidence and clarity — qualities Meghan may resonate with after stepping away from royal life.

This isn’t the first time Meghan has altered her ring.

In 2019, she swapped the original yellow gold band — once said to be her favourite metal— for a more delicate diamond-studded band. In 2022, additional diamonds were added, reportedly boosting the ring’s value to £250,000.

Now, with the latest upgrade, experts estimate its worth has climbed to £300,000.

The ring’s transformation seems to mirror Meghan and Harry’s journey — from royal duties to forging their own path. “Our most precious jewelry can evolve with us,” Dutta noted, “reflecting our changing styles, experiences, and the new facets of our lives.”