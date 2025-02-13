Justin Bieber sends out 'strong' message amid split rumours

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber send out loud message in the wake of split rumours

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are reportedly sending out a loud message for fans following speculation about their split.

The couple, who embraced parenthood back in August 2024, refuted all the rumours surrounding their breakup as they stepped out for a low-key date night in New York last week.

The power couple were spotted attending the New York Knicks and LA Lakers game in the Big Apple, giving their fans a reason to hold on to hope.

This comes on the heels of the Baby singer’s several solo outings in the U.S. after the 30-year-old appeared to look ‘gaunt’ and ‘hollow-eyed.’

Some eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice a pattern in Justin’s whereabouts. One fan commented, “He’s been through a lot, hope he’s getting the support he needs.”

Although it was the first-time dad who sparked concern among fans with his social media update in December when he wrote, “Co-parenting is failing…like tf.”

In addition, he unfollowed his beloved wife on Hailey Bieber last month and later claimed that his Instagram account was compromised.

He shared at the time, “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. Shit is getting suss.”

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot back in 2018 in a courthouse wedding ceremony.