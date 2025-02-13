Prince Harry angers Britons with shocking statement

Prince Harry angers Britons with shock statement

Prince Harry's feud with his family and people does not seem to end anytime soon as his powerful comments have triggered a new debate.

King Charles III's youngest son Harry may not have intended to hurt the Britons, as he was praising and admiring Canadians for their warm welcome and support to him and his wife, Meghan Markle, during both happy and difficult moments.

However, some critics interpret his comments as a jab at the royal family and the people of the UK.

During a new interview with CTV News, a Canadian media outlet, The Duke of Sussex was asked why he loves the nation of Canada.

In response to the question, Harry said: "Canada has been really really good to my wife over all these years. And it's been really really good to us as well."

The comments have sparked a new debate, with some taking it as a thinly-veiled dig at his own people, while others believe Harry had no such intention as he was thanking to the people for their hospitality, love and respect.

The Duke continued: "Certainly, in 2020, it was amazing for us to be able to be in Canada on Vancouver Island with Archie and be able to go for hikes and be in amongst the local town and feel protected by them. We were there for more than six weeks before anybody found out. We bumped into people to whole time and nobody told anyone. Yes they told other people but there's not so much of a media or pap culture on Vancouver Island."

Harry is currently in Canada for the seventh edition of the Invictus Games, he founded in London in 2014 for wounded military veterans. However, Meghan departed the Games earlier to meet her children.