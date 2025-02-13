Buckingham Palace shares exciting update about Queen Camilla: Big celebration

King Charles III's office has issued a new statement about Queen Camilla as she continued her green style streak with a skirt and jacket combo for her latest royal engagement at the Unicorn Theatre.

The 77-year-old, a patron to the Unicorn Theatre, celebrated the launch of the Unicorn’s Creative Hub on Wednesday in London.

The royal family joined the Queen in celebration by sharing her new exciting photos from the latest engagement, featuring the King's wife in a skirt and jacket combo in the same shade of deep green.

The Palace states: "The Queen joined staff and creative associates to celebrate the launch of the Unicorn’s Creative Hub."

It added: "The Hub will bring children aged 8-13 years old together with Unicorn artists to influence and shape the work on their stages, ensuring it speaks directly to young audiences."

The Queen received massive praise as she looked stunning consort styled a wool jacket with sinuous lapels contrasted by sharp angles for her wintertime outing.

The statement continued: "The newly assigned Creative Associates were busy exploring the theatre’s current production of ‘Pig Heart Boy’ with @Malorie_Blackman, and discussing the importance of creativity in childhood."

It comes after a delightful announcement about King Charles and Camilla's arrival at Centre Square on Thursday (February 13). It will be the first time the King will visit Middlesbrough as a reigning monarch since Queen Elizabeth II in 1993.