Kim Kardashian 'ties the knot' with younger costar at the beach

Kim Kardashian said ‘I do’ with Matthew Noszka, 32, actor and famed model.

Kim Kardashian, in a surprising way, tied the knot fourth time with a younger costar at a beach wedding in Malibu.

The SKIMS co-founder said ‘I do’ with Matthew Noszka, 32, actor and famed model.

Dressed in white dress and veil, the bride and the groom hold hands, and dance with each other before Noszka playfully lifts her up in air.

The groom looked stunning donning powder blue suit and white shirt as he shared a passionate kiss with the famous momager’s daughter – who has previously been married thrice

Both appear to be happy and in complete bliss!

But, hold on! It’s not a real wedding, but a reel one.

The “wedding” of The Kardashians star with the No Hard Feelings actor is actually a scene from the new Ryan Murphy series, All's Fair.

Kanye West’s ex stars in a leading role in series that centers on a powerful all-female law firm.

While mother of North West plays a strong divorce lawyer, the role of Noszka – who has modelled for brands including Nike, Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Tom Ford, Ralph Lauren and Versace – in the series is unknown.

For the unversed, Kim Kardashian was previously married to Kanye West from 2014-2022, Kris Humphries 2011-2013, Damon Thomas 2000-2004.

Matthew Noszka is engaged to top model Inanna Sarkis, 31, and the couple have a four-year-old daughter together.