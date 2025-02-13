Kim Kardashian makes shocking confession about Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian has recently made shocking confession about her divorce from Kanye West.

During an appearance on the latest episode of The Kardashians, the reality star talked about the challenges she faced after divorce.

“That’s the hardest part. I’ve been there,” said the 44-year-old.

Reflecting on her split from Kanye, Kim pointed out, “When you don’t foresee something happening that really changes a person’s personality and then they’re not the same person and you can’t ever get that person back, but you can’t live with the new person. I get it.”

In a confessional, the SKIMS founder mentioned that it’s “tougher when you don’t want your marriage to end off of personal reasons but circumstances change that force your marriage to end”.

“When you weren’t planning on that and that’s not really the outcome you want but there’s no other option, I think it makes it harder to get over,” noted the reality star.

Another challenge Kim has been struggling with Kanye is that he “has been spreading a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress”.

In the end, the American Horror Story star added, “While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realisation that there is no way to repair our marriage.”

Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye tied the knot from 2014 to 2022 and share four children.