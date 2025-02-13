Michael B. Jordan not ready to settle down after recent heartbreak

Michael B. Jordan is taking his time when it comes to finding new love.

In a recent update on his dating life, more than two years after his split from Lori Harvey, the Black Panther star revealed that he's currently focusing on his true passion: his career.

“I’m not tripping over it...I’m so work focused,” Michael said in an interview with GQ.

“I would want somebody to fit into the flow of my life, of where I am. And that’s timing, right? You can meet the right person, and be at the wrong time, and it just doesn’t work out.”

Michael added, "I think the person that’s going to be right for me lines up with the timing with who she is as a person, where I’m at in my life, how open I am to even...to that, you know?”

The Creed actor went on to say that although he hopes to have children of his own someday, he isn't yet prepared to be a parent because he is still focused on his job.

“Like, my dad had two kids at this age, you know what I’m saying But you got to realise, the time you do put in, you’re building something solid,” he said.

“And that is my perspective on raising [my stop date] a little bit. Just because I’m competitive, and I know I would want to be the best dad. But right now, I’m trying to do my best at this part [of my life] as well,” added the Sinners star.