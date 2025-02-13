Elon Musk sleeping on government office ‘couch’, ‘floor’: Reports

Elon Musk sleeping at unconventional places

Elon Musk is sleeping where he can.

The world's richest man has reportedly been sleeping on the floor of his government office, located just steps away from the White House and President Donald Trump, according to two Republican sources familiar with the situation.

Since taking on his role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency, the 53-year-old billionaire has been working out of an office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB).

The EEOB, which is part of the White House compound, houses various agencies within the Executive Office of the President and sits directly across from the West Wing.

One source told People that Musk has been spending extensive time in his DOGE office space, even opting to sleep there on occasion.

“He's been holed up in his office recently, including sleeping on a couch and sometimes the floor,” the source shared.

The source also highlighted the EEOB’s “great amenities, including a cafeteria and bowling alley,” and noted that sleeping in the workplace is not uncommon in Washington, pointing out that some House members “sleep in their offices and shower in the House gym.”

Additionally, Musk’s 4-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii—whom he shares with singer Grimes—has been seen in the EEOB frequently. However, it remains unclear if the child also stays overnight in the building.

X Æ A-Xii recently made headlines when he appeared beside Musk and Trump at an Oval Office press conference on Tuesday, February 11, entertaining reporters with his playful expressions while grabbing at his father.

A second source also confirmed to the outlet that Musk has been spending nights on the floor of the EEOB while in Washington. The source further noted that when Musk and Trump travel to Florida, he stays at Mar-a-Lago.

Reports have previously suggested that the Tesla CEO was living part-time at Mar-a-Lago between the presidential election and inauguration as he assisted Trump with the White House transition.

Musk has long been open about his unconventional sleeping habits. He previously spent three years living in a Tesla factory, often sleeping on a couch, under his desk, or even in a tent on the roof.