Kanye West receives fresh blow by Matthew Koma, Hilary Duff for X rant

Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma take major dig at Kanye West

Kanye West is now facing the consequences of his social media rant for the past week.

The disgraced rapper has been receiving backlash for the series of antisemitic, racist and insensitive comments he made via X.

Singer Matthew Koma took to Instagram on Monday, February 10th and responded to Ye’s hate comments with a shirt that calls him out.

“Hey I can make a shirt too – link in bio,” the Clarity singer wrote in the caption.

Koma also added that all proceeds from the sales will be donated to The Blue Card, am organization that provides financial aid to Holocaust survivors in United States.

Koma also promised his fans on Wednesday via Instagram Story that he would match all donations made.

Hilary Duff, the singer’s wife voiced her support by sharing the link to his T-shirt and writing, “Hubby is the best.”

Koma, who is Jewish, married Duff in 2019 and they share three children, Banks, 6, Mae, 3, and 10-month-old Townes.

The Carnival rapper’s antisemitic comments come amid his social media spiral that started during the Grammys weekend.

He admitted that he is a Nazi and asked to be called “Yadolf Yitler,” and went on to say, “I’m racist stereotypes exist for a reason and they all be true.”