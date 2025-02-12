Kylie Kelce makes ‘terrible’ confession about Taylor Swift’s cooking

Taylor Swift’s future sister-in-law Kylie Kelce reveals honest truth about popstar’s cooking

Taylor Swift, who is infamous for her songs as well as her culinary skills, cooked a meal at home for her double date with Jason and Kylie Kelce.

However, the 32-year-old revealed that she did not really eat it, in an interview on Wednesday, February 12th.

The former golf coach explained that she could not eat because of being eight weeks pregnant with her fourth daughter.

“I don’t know that I really ate the meal,” Kylie shared on Call Her Daddy podcast, “I didn’t really eat the meal because I was eight weeks pregnant.”

While she did admit that the truth would “sound terrible” to fans, the expectant mother noted, “nothing sounded” good at the time.

Kylie discussed Swift’s cooking when host Alex Cooper asked of Kylie, and her husband Jason, had been on a double date with Travis Kelce and the Anti-Hero hitmaker.

“Technically, yes, I would say. It was at home.”

The 14-time-Grammy winner has previously made headlines for her delectable cooking when her beau Travis Kelce gushed about her homemade pop-tarts and cinnamon rolls in June 2024.

The tight end shared that he “thoroughly” enjoys their time in the kitchen together.