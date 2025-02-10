Meghan Markle receives praise from Palace for unforgettable act

Meghan Markle receives praise by Palace for unforgettable act

Meghan Markle seemingly left her critics in shock as Palace emerged with surprising comments about the Duchess of Sussex amid claims of bullying.

Prince Harry’s wife had recently received intense backlash after reports cited former Archewell staff claiming that Meghan “bullied” her employees and was a “mean girl”.

Previously, when Meghan and Harry were still living in the Kensington Palace, bullying complaints were reported against the Duchess and the late Queen Elizabeth even launched an investigation.

In a surprising turn of events, royal biographer revealed that that was not always the case for Meghan.

Royal author Tom Quinn told Life & Style he was “astonished” to hear the Palace staff sharing words of praise for her.

“One of the things the royals found difficult about Meghan Markle was that she was a bit too relaxed for [such] a very formal family” which eventually caused friction between her and the royals.

“She was constantly hugging and embracing” not only royal relatives but senior staffers, which the family struggled “to deal with.”

Despite all the negative press she gets, several people who worked for Meghan “said she was actually rather nice.”

The update comes as Meghan joined her husband Prince Harry in Canada for the ongoing Invictus Games in Vancouver. The couple have appeared in high spirits as they engage with participants and the fans attending the nine-day event.