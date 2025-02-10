Jay-Z sparks controversy after Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance

Kendrick Lamar fans slam Jay-Z after Super Bowl 2025

Kendrick Lamar sparked outrage by his underwhelming Super Bowl performance and fans have found an unexpected figure to blame.

The 37-year-old rapper’s performance came across as disappointing, in which he was joined by SZA, during the halftime.

Social media critics theorised that the halftime show was not enjoyable because of Jay-Z, as he is in-charge of choosing the Super Bowl annual performers.

The 55-year-old rapper signed a partnership with talent agency Roc Nation on the behalf of his record label in 2019, and has been “the live music entertainment strategist” for the football game since.

One disappointed user wrote, “NO MORE RAPPERS AT THE SUPER BOWL!!” addressing Roc Nation.

“It's been 6 years since jay-z has taken control of picking artists and we are tired of the atlanta conventions,” they added.

A third chimed in, “the super bowl is supposed to be a SPECTACLE and nobody does spectacles like POP STARS! FIX UP NEXT YEAR!”

More fans doubled down on the claim, adding that Jay-Z should be fired because he didn’t choose Lil Wayne as the halftime performer.

“It's time to fire Jay-Z #nfl lil Wayne should've been performing at the halftime show I'll give Kendricks performance a -100,” they wrote.

This comes after Lamar received backlash by Swifties for not including his collaborative song with Taylor Swift, Bad Blood, in his setlist for the show.

Fans considered it a wasted opportunity to not get Swift on the stage and perform the song among several Swifties in the arena.