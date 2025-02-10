SZA makes special appearance at Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show

Kendrick Lamar and SZA performs at Super Bowl at Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

SZA stepped onto stage with Kendrick Lamar in New Orleans on Sunday for the Super Bowl halftime show.

The Kill Bill crooner donned an all-red ensemble that matched her hair. She paired a red leather bomber jacked on top of a lacy top in the same shade. For the bottom, she opted for red leather lace-up pants and a matching pair of sneakers.

SZA was announced as Lamar’s special guest in January 23rd performance trailer.

The duo, both former Top Dawg Entertainment label mates, have collaborated multiple times, including on All the Stars from the Black Panther soundtrack, Lamar’s 2024 album GNX’s Luther and Gloria and SZA’s SOS Deluxe: Lana’s 30 for 30.

On game night, Lamar and SZA performed Luther and All of the Stars.

Earlier this month, during a press conference ahead of the big game at Caesars Superdome, Lamar revealed that hadn’t had the chance to meet SZA before the performance.

"Everything [has] been moving fast like far as production and rehearsals and stuff, so we speak, [but] we haven't really got a chance to settle into the moment," Lamar said.

"For me personally, watching her, you know, her career and where she's come from, it's amazing to see."

Talking about her dedication to her work, he continued, "I've seen her, day one, coming in the studio and writing songs, throwing away songs, writing another song, throwing away songs."

Lamar further praised SZA, saying she has "always had it" and that he was "honoured to be next to her talent."

The 2025 Super Bowl concluded with Philadelphia Eagles taking victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.