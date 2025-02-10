Prince Harry wins over Britons with sweet message at Invictus Games

Prince Harry wins over Britons with sweet gesture at Invictus Games

Prince Harry wins the hearts of Britons with a thoughtful gesture during the Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex shared a delightful message for a British couple who got engaged at the wheelchair basketball pool play.

The British player named James Cairns lost the game but secured his love for the rest of his life. He proposed to his girlfriend of four years Hannah Wild on February 9.

In conversation with Hello! Magazine, the Duke said, "At Invictus, we provide a space for healing, outstanding athleticism, and in James and his new fiancée’s case, even if you don’t leave with a medal, you could leave with a ring!" he told HELLO! exclusively."

For the unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making it to the headlines as the Invictus Games kicked off in full swing on February 8.

At the opening ceremony of the star-studded event, Harry delivered a powerful speech, lauding the courage and resilience of the participants.

He said, "At this moment, when there is no shortage of crises, no absence of uncertainty, no lack of weak moral character in the world, the values you embody—the way you carry yourselves—not only at the Invictus Games, but each and every day… your courage, your resilience, your humanity… illuminate a path forward for us all. And for that, we thank you."