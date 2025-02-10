Meghan Markle gives blunt reply to fan as they made ‘Suits’ reference

Meghan Markle seemingly gave an unexpected response during an interaction with a fan at the Invictus Games after they made reference to her Hollywood roots.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was previously in the lead cast of Suits from 2011 to 2017, made a reference to the hit show when one of the participants declared themselves as fan of the show.

While meeting Leandra Moehring, who was part of the USA Team at Invictus Games, Meghan was told that many female athletes in the team who were big fans of the show.

“We told her we saw her on Suits,” Moehring told People Magazine. “And she’s like, ‘I’m sorry I'm not wearing a pencil skirt.’”

Meghan’s character, Rachel Zane, infamously wore pencil skirts as an office uniform in the hit legal show.

However, Moehring — who is set to compete in skiing, indoor rowing, skeleton and swimming at the Invictus Games — did not take offence from the comment as she ended up praising Meghan and Prince Harry.

“They really took the time with each and every one of us,” she said of the couple.

“And despite people who are trying to keep them on schedule, they just did not mind taking pictures at all. And it was just super neat,” she added.

“I loved them.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently in Vancouver to attend the Invictus Games, which are set to conclude on February 16th.