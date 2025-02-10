Princess Eugenie gives exciting life update as Harry, Meghan celebrate

Princess Eugenie released a delightful video message to mark a special family occasion during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's celebrations at the Invictus Games.
The Princess of York took to her official Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note for her son August.
For the unversed, Eugenie shares sons August, four, and Ernest, 22 months, with her husband Jack Brooksbank.
In the video, Sarah Ferguson's daughter shared unseen photos of her little family, leaving fans excited.
Eugenie wrote, "Happy birthday my darling Augie. 4 today. And what an amazing 4 years."
"You are so incredibly focused and inquisitive and full of adventure and speed. Can't wait for all our adventures...so many more to come. I love you my boy, my angel," she added.
Notably, Princess Eugenie issued a new life update as her close pals Harry and Meghan are busy making back-to-back appearances for the Duke's passion project Invictus.
