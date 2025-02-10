Prince Harry, Meghan leave young fan in awe after emotional moment

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a heart-warming moment with a young fan which left him starstruck.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the high-energy wheelchair basketball match between Team USA and Team Nigeria at the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver on Sunday.

The couple was seen cheering on for the competitors and watched the match attentively. They also did not shy away from sharing hugs with fans and taking photos.

During one of those interactions 10-year-old Wyatt Hutchison, who was present with his parents, was left in awe after meeting Harry and Meghan, via People Magazine.

“It was amazing,” Lindsay, Wyatt’s mom told the outlet. “Wyatt plays wheelchair basketball, so to see the entire disability community come out and enjoy was just wonderful representation. It means a lot.”

Lindsay revealed that Wyatt had called out to Prince Harry and in return the royal had asked the young boy his favourite sport.

Wyatt described Harry and Meghan as “nice”. Meanwhile, Lindsay noted that it was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” and that her son was “little starstruck”.

The interaction is sure to leave a lasting impression on the young boy, as his mom explained. It is possible that Wyatt could also become a part of the Invictus Games in the future.