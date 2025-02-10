Taylor Swift responds to hate as Travis Kelce loses Super Bowl

Taylor Swift appears heartbroken as Travis Kelce and Chiefs lose big game

Taylor Swift was left disappointed as ‘Tayvoodoo’ did not work and Travis Kelce lost the 2025 Super Bowl.

The 35-year-old pop superstar was seen shaking off the boos as the crowd started to show off the negative reaction.

In a video shared by the NFL Instagram account, the Anti-Hero hitmaker appeared shocked by the booing but she handled it with grace. Swift turned to her friends Ice Spice, and Ashley Avignone as the camera captured her, and gave a side-eye to the crowd.

The 14-time-Grammy winner was seated near the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, in a VIP suite.

Joining them were Swift’s brother Austin and her friends the Haim sisters, Este, Danielle and Alana.

The Love Story hitmaker donned a white Saint Laurent blazer, shimmery denim shorts and knee-high boots to the game on Sunday. To complete her look, she added a red handbag as a nod to Chiefs, and recycled her “T” necklace that she wore recently at the Grammys.

Other football celebrity fans who came together to celebrate the sport, included Bradley Cooper, Paul Rudd, and Jay-Z among others.