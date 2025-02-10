Kevin Costner supported by kids at ‘Horizon’ premiere on red carpet

Kevin Costner on ‘Horizon’ premiere on red carpet

Kevin Costner has all the support he needs.

The Hollywood star had his family by his side as he celebrated the U.S. premiere of Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2 at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 7.

The 70-year-old actor was joined by three of his children—daughter Grace, 14, and sons Cayden, 17, and Hayes, 15—whom he shares with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

The Yellowstone star and his children posed for photos on the red carpet, with Costner looking sharp in a navy blue three-piece suit. His daughter Grace opted for a floral-print strapless dress, while her brothers wore collared shirts and trousers, as per People.

Costner, a father of seven, also has four adult children: Annie, 40, Lily, 38, and Joe, 37, from his previous marriage to Cindy Silva, and son Liam, 28, with former partner Bridget Rooney.

The premiere follows the Los Angeles debut of Horizon’s first chapter last June, where Costner was accompanied by five of his children.

At the time, he joked about their experience watching the film in French at the Cannes Film Festival. "I brought them with me to France, but they're anxious to see it with no subtitles," he said with a laugh.

Following the Santa Barbara premiere, Costner shared his excitement on Instagram. "Getting to make @horizonamericansaga Chapter 2’s American premiere at home in Santa Barbara was as special as I’d hoped it would be," he wrote.

Alongside clips of him signing autographs and interacting with fans, he expressed gratitude for the support he received.

"I got to be surrounded by my family, friends and so many of the cast and crew that poured their hearts into these films," he continued.

"@officialsbiff and the Santa Barbara crowd made me feel like a giant, and I’m feeling as honored as ever to get to share this story with all of you."