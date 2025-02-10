Tom Brady debuts as Super Bowl 2025 commentator after after Gisele Bündchen gives birth

Tom Brady debuts Super Bowl 2025 commentory

Tom Brady is doing commentary while Gisele Bündchen welcomes new family members.

The former NFL player stepped into the spotlight at the 2025 Super Bowl, marking his highly anticipated debut as a game commentator for Fox Sports.

The ex-quarterback, 47, arrived at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, just days after news broke that his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, 44, welcomed her third child—her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

Brady, who shares son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12, with Bündchen, appeared in high spirits as he made his way to the broadcast booth, as per People.

Dressed in a sharp gray suit, the seven-time Super Bowl champion greeted fans, posed for photos, and spoke with reporters before taking his seat for his championship game commentary debut.

Brady and Bündchen were married for 13 years before finalizing their divorce in November 2022. In addition to their two children, the retired quarterback also shares son John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 17, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Following his brief retirement in 2022, reports surfaced of tension in Brady and Bündchen’s relationship, and they ultimately went their separate ways. By June 2023—around the time Brady officially stepped away from football—Bündchen had begun dating Valente.

A source confirmed in October 2024 that she was expecting a child with the jiu-jitsu instructor, and she recently gave birth.