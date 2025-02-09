Shania Twain's music lives on: Inspiring new generation

Shania Twain, 58, shared her heartfelt sentiments about receiving flowers, describing it as a "humbling" experience.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, she also expressed her deep gratitude for being an inspiration to the next generation of musicians, including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Sabrina Carpenter, and Kelsea Ballerini, among others.

"It is very moving," Twain said, "and I relate to what they say when they talk about me and how they're feeling and expressing it to me personally."

"I relate to it in the sense that I felt that way when I was younger about other artists that had already been where I was headed, or where I was dreaming about being and what I was aspiring to become, and how I felt in my heart and my mind of what I would say if I had ever had the chance to meet them," she continued.

The Man! I Feel Like a Woman singer has been widely praised by numerous up-and-coming musicians across various genres. Her influence can be seen in many young artists, including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Sabrina Carpenter, and Kelsea Ballerini.

Taylor Swift, 33, has often spoken about Twain's impact on her music. In a 2021 TikTok video, Swift credited Twain with paving the way for country artists to transition to pop.

Harry Styles, 29, has also expressed his admiration for Twain. During his 2022 Coachella headline performance, Styles introduced Twain as a surprise guest, saying, "This lady taught me to sing." He later admitted to being "starstruck" by the opportunity to perform with her.

Kelsea Ballerini has collaborated with Twain on multiple occasions. The two singers have performed together on stage, and Ballerini has often spoken about Twain's influence on her music.

Sabrina Carpenter, 24, has also covered one of Twain's songs during her recent tour stop. These tributes demonstrate the lasting impact of Twain's music on a new generation of artists.

According to Twain, "It is very humbling and it's rewarding" to see the impact she has made on musicians who have come after her.