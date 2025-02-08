Meghan Markle mocked by US President: 'she's terrible'

Meghan Markle receives new title from US president Donald Trump as he greenlights Harry

US President Donald Trump has given green light to Prince Harry, but took an aim at his wife Meghan Markle in his latest statement amid an ongoing case surrounding the Duke's immigration records.

Trump has finally broken his silence amid speculation of Prince Harry's potential deportation, telling the New York Post on Friday: "I don't want to do that, I'll leave him alone."

However, he gave a new surprising 'title' to the Duchess, saying: "He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, is currently battling the Department of Homeland Security in Washington DC over King Charles III's youngest son Harry's visa records.

The lawsuit centres on Meghan's husband's admissions in his memoir 'Spare' about taking cocaine as a teenager and experimenting with cannabis and mushrooms.

The Foundation suspectsHarry received preferential treatment from the Biden administration following "Megxit".

The new surprising statement comes after Harry kicked off the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada.