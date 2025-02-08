Meghan Markle honours Prince Harry in emotional speech at Invictus Games

Meghan Markle took to the stage to give a special tribute to her husband Prince Harry as she introduced him to the stage at the Invictus Games opening ceremony on Saturday.

The Duchess of Sussex gave rare insight into their morning routine with their children, as she revealed the how hard Harry has been working hard to promote Invictus Games.

“The big rush in the morning and getting ready for school and packing the lunch boxes, and making breakfast and my husband is in all of that with us,” she shared.

“And then he will be on his phone and Archie would say, ‘Papa, why are you on the phone.’”

Harry would respond, “It’s Invictus, I’m getting ready for Invictus.”

“It means so much to him. You are his family, just as we are his family. And I hope you recognise how much of his heart he has poured into every single beat he has gotten all of you to this week, that is going to be spectacular.

She continued, “I just need you to know that and I need you know how much it means to him and how much means to him.”

Meghan then shared that it was her “entire pleasure and a complete honour” to introduce her “husband, the father of our very sweet, excited children who are cheering you on from California, Prince Harry, founder of the Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex.”

Prince Harry then appeared onto to stage as gave his wife a kiss and went on to address the "beautiful" crowd in attendance.