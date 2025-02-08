Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson spark reunion rumours?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are set to reunite after nearly two years of their breakup.

The former couple is teaming up for Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary special. The collaboration has been officially announced as part of the line up. The episode will air on February 16.

Davidson has been part of SNL for eight years assured his presence during the celebrations while he stopped on the Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The SKIMS mogul and the comedian first sparked romance rumours when Kardashian hosted the NBC show in 2021. The two got into a power packed intimate scene on-screen during a sketch.

The duo then escalated their relationship with a date before calling it quits in 2022.

As the two has already moved on from the whirlwind romance, the SNL special will mark a rare public reunion, where they both will be present.

As for the event, the media house has included many A-listers including, John Mulaney, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, and Robert De Niro.

In the coming days, more celebrity guests are expected to be announced.