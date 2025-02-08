Why Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater get awkward at 2025 Critics Choice Awards

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s relationship led them to an awkward situation at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards.

During her monologue at the Friday award ceremony, Chelsea Handler took a playful jibe at the Wicked stars.

Praising the child stars, including Grande, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez, for carving an illustrious career, Handler quipped, "And now Ariana has even found love with a munchkin! That’s good news, everybody."

The light hearted joke, directed at Slater’s Wicked character, bagged a few laughs. However, the Bang Bang singer and her new boyfriend didn’t seem amused when the camera panned to them.

The lovebirds attended the awards show in the wake of the former Disney star’s first Critic Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Glinda in Wicked.

Jon M. Chu’s blockbuster musical adaptation led the pack with 11 nominations.

The couple, who first met in late 2022 when they began filming the two-part Wicked adaptation in London, was dressed to the nines for the much-anticipated award ceremony.

The 7 Rings singer donned a stunning dress featuring a cage covered in floral appliques and a fringe hem.

While Grande’s partner was wearing a dark grey suit with black lapels.