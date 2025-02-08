October London reflects on almost quitting music before Snoop Dogg sign up

October London on Snoop Dogg and music career

The R&B singer has opened up about how rap legend Snoop Dogg changed the course of his career, stopping him from walking away from music altogether.

Speaking to The Sun, the Death Row Records artist shared that he was ready to leave the music industry when Snoop discovered him and offered him a deal.

“When Snoop called, I had quit music. I didn’t think it was going to work out any more,” London recalled.

Snoop’s encouragement led to a life-changing opportunity. “After that he said, yeah I want to sign you. So 2016, that was when history was made. I was going to quit music to be a truck driver.”

Since signing with Death Row, London has worked with music icons like Stevie Wonder and Nile Rodgers.

The singer recently released his latest album, October Nights, alongside a limited-edition vinyl of his 2023 project, The Rebirth Of Marvin. The album, which pays tribute to Marvin Gaye, initially sparked some controversy with Gaye’s family.

“They couldn’t stand it at first. They were saying, ‘You are saying you’re better than Marvin,’ and I was like, ‘No, no, no, that’s not it at all,’” London explained.

However, after a direct conversation with the family, he was able to clear up the misunderstanding.

“Once we got on the phone and I actually had a conversation with the family, I let them know I was not stepping on anyone’s toes. Now our relationship is great. They actually gave me some stuff from his house.”

Among the treasured items he received were Gaye’s amethyst stones, which the legendary singer considered his good luck charm.

“He would take these amethyst stones, they were his good luck charm. I now have them at my house and I will pass them down to my son,” London shared.

With Snoop’s mentorship and the support of Marvin Gaye’s family, October London continues to make his mark in the music world.