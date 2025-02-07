Prince Harry struggles with 'extreme isolation' in US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals in 2020

Prince Harry’s transition to life in the United States has come with unexpected challenges, as sources suggest he lacks a strong social circle in his adopted home.

Once known for his vibrant social life in Britain, the Duke of Sussex has reportedly distanced himself from many longtime friends since his move to California.

In his 2022 Netflix documentary, Harry admitted he had “lost a few friends” following his relocation, and now an insider claims he may be feeling the weight of that change.

“He doesn’t have the same kind of close-knit friendships in the US, and that’s been difficult,” a source told Radar Online.

Despite this, Harry has expressed contentment with his life in America, stating in December 2024 that he enjoys raising his children there and has no plans to return to the UK.

He even described his new life as one his late mother, Princess Diana, would have wanted for him.

However, former friends of the prince have previously suggested that his relationship with Meghan Markle created distance between him and many of his old acquaintances.

As Harry continues to carve out a new life away from royal duties, questions remain about whether he has truly found the sense of belonging he once had.