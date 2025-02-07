Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole opens up about ‘dating an athlete’

Kayla Nicole dishes on dating athletes three years after Travis Kelce split

Kayla Nicole, who had an on and off relationship with Travis Kelce till 2022, had a candid conversation about dating athletes.

The social media influencer said, "My success has been attributed to people that [she] was in close proximity to. That's something that happens to women all the time, especially just in the entertainment industry and public fields," while reflecting on her win at Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test on Wednesday, February 5th.

The model revealed that she never “referred to myself as a W.A.G," while dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

"I feel doctors' wives don't call themselves D.A.G.s... You know what I mean? I don't know why that even became a thing aside from the TV show, but I get it," the sports broadcaster continued.

Listing down the challenges of dating a sportsman, Nicole said, "I think that dating an athlete is a choice and can be a challenge for any woman because I think that their schedules require a lot. Especially if it's long distance and you find yourself kind of putting your goals and your dreams on the back burner to support theirs."

Kelce’s ex-girlfriend advised women to prioritise themselves in the relationships, saying, "So to anyone that's dating a pro athlete, I always say, 'Girl, put you first. Love your man down — but also remember who you are and what your goals are too.'"

She clarified that the high profile relationships are not really what they seem on camera, "I think too, we make it seem like it's such a glamorous lifestyle, but it's another human and it's another man."